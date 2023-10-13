The storm is focusing on the Illinois/Indiana shoreline as “full fetch” northerly winds kick up 6-12+ foot pounding waves, resulting in dangerous conditions near the lakeshore. Milder pattern may be taking shape beyond the 7-day outlook

Chicago’s rain chances peak Saturday then slowly drop off heading into next week

LAKE-LEVEL UPDATE

Continues lower than last year but modestly above the long-term average

2023 ANNULAR ECLIPSE

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the star. This creates a “ring of fire” effect in the sky. SOURCE:NASA/Bill Dunford

This conceptual animation is an example of what you might expect to see through certified eclipse glasses or a handheld solar filter during an annular solar eclipse, like the one happening over the United States on October 14, 2023. Annular eclipses are famous for the “ring of fire” effect that appears around the edge of the Moon. This happens because the Moon is slightly farther from Earth and appears too small to block out the Sun completely.—

SOURCE:

science.nasa.gov/eclipses/media-resources/

EYE SAFETY FOR TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSES

Here are some important safety guidelines to follow during a total solar eclipse from SCIENCE.NASA.GOV.

View the Sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the Moon completely obscures the Sun’s bright face – during the brief and spectacular period known as totality. (You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the Sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer.)

As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright Sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the Sun.

LATE FRIDAY SATELLITE OF THE AUTUMN STORM DOMINATING THE MIDWEST WEATHER SCENE

SOURCE: GOES 16 Infrared Satellite, College of DuPage

MODELS HINTING AT A MILDER WEATHER REGIME BY THE THIRD WEEK OF OCTOBER FOR CHICAGO AND MUCH OF THE COUNTRY, WITH THE LONE EXCEPTION BEING THE SOUTHEASTERN U.S.

CLICK TO ENLARGE