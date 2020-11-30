Sky conditions at the time of the Titanic disaster

Travel Monday along and around the south end of Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana will become hazardous, as roads become snow-covered and slick, due to heavy lake-effect snows complicated by some blowing and drifting. See the pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Two to 6-inches-plus heavy snows are likely Monday into Tuesday around the south end of Lake Michigan into Northwest Indiana. Lesser amount are expected along and just inland of the Cook County Lake Michigan shoreline with the higher-end 6-inch totals most likely occurring farther east as you cross Lake and Porter Indiana Counties into St. Joseph, La Porte, Starke and Marshall Counties. Hazardous travel will also extend north into Berrien County, Michigan.