Skilling update on Western wildfires

The sheer expanse of the fires burning in the West and the vast plume of smoke they’ve generated boggles the mind.

Antonio Vecoli, remote sensing engineer, noted the smoke from the fires, beyond shrouding a swath of the West Coast under a choking, sun-blocking shroud of smoke, noted that smoke from the fires extended more than 600 miles out into the Pacific.

NPR filed a story out of the West Coast Wednesday under the header, “‘I Heard Popping And Houses Blowing Up’: Deadly Wildfires Rage On West Coast.”

But it isn’t just West Coast states which are home turf to fires. Blazes are being reported in Idaho, Montana, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico as well (see the Denver Post wildfire map). Rain and snow in Colorado slowed fire growth there Tuesday and Wednesday–though a return to warmer weather looms in the coming week.

Check out this GOES-WEST weather satellite animation from Wednesday:

This isn’t a forest management issue alone. Increased temperatures and precip shortfalls are major contributing factors.

Of the weather leading into the current spate of fires in the West, UCLA climate researcher Dr. Daniel Swain notes:

“Probably not a surprise to anyone who just lived through it, but August 2020 was the warmest August on record in California–as well as Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico! In California, the long-term late summer warming trend is quite clear.”

Weather forecasts project a return to heat and above normal temps and a continuation of drier than normal weather.