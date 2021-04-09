Skilling: Southern US could see ‘major outbreak of severe weather’

FRIDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER RISK as predicted by the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC)



It’s tornado “prime time” across the U.S. and a major outbreak of severe weather is being predicted across the South by the NWS’s storm prediction center (SPC) Friday.

Of Friday’s severe weather potential, SPC says:

A complex severe-weather scenario is expected to unfold across the Mid-South into the Southeast late this morning through the afternoon and overnight hours. Significant severe storms, including widespread damaging winds, and at least a few tornadoes are expected across portions of northeast Louisiana into Mississippi, especially overnight. Large hail is also expected to be a concern, mainly during the day across parts of eastern Oklahoma into the Arklatex region.

The month with the most U.S. tornadoes? It’s May. Meantime, the month with the strongest U.S. tornadoes in the U.S. April, reports Ian Livingston of the US Tornadoes website. “Out of the 71 years in the modern record (since 1950), the peak month for tornadoes has been April a surprisingly-small seven times, May 35 times, and June 25 times.”

Livingston posts the following fascinating rundown of tornado occurrences in across the Lower 48: