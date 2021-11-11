Skilling: Snow and coldest air of the season blow in to Chicago this weekend

The coldest air of the season and snowflakes are on the way.

Snow showers are set to move in by Friday afternoon and the coldest weekend since February is ahead.

The Return of Snow

The first snowflakes since back on April 11, 7 months ago, are likely to develop in Chicago Friday. And an Alberta-Clipper-type system could bring some snow or a mix on Sunday as well.

Windy too

Gusty “WSW” winds through Saturday are predicted with peak gusts approaching (or topping in a few locations) 40 mph at times Friday and 28 mph Saturday.

Gusts will spike again in the wake of an Alberta clipper’s passage Sunday when 32 mph gusts are predicted.

And cold

The chilliest daytime temps of Autumn are ahead in coming days. The coolest high temp up to now was the 45 on Oct. high. Predicted highs Friday are 42 degrees. For Saturday 39 degrees and Sunday 38 degrees. Monday is predicted 38 degrees.

This weekend’s predicted average temp of 33.2-deg will be the coldest Sat/Sun average since the 24.5-deg weekend average Feb 24-25.