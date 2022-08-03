Storms are moving out.

Severe weather threat has passed in Chicago and will soon clear northwest Indiana

Several scattered showers may yet occur part of the night but will be out of here before daybreak.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy spells and humid. A few scattered showers still possible. Low 71.

Winds and waves Thursday

Beach hazards statement has been issued for Thursday with the onset of “NNE” winds the length of Lake Michigan expected to churn the lake generating 3 to 6 ft. waves and rip current

Temps should come down 10-15 degrees from Wednesday highs on Thursday and humidities ease as well, a dew point to drop into the 50s Thu afternoon

Thursday will be partly sunny and not as warm. Humidities trend lower. North/northeast winds will churn Lake Michigan producing 3 to 6 ft waves and some rip currents. High 82—but low to mid 70s lakeshore. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 65.

What is the weekend forecast for Chicago?

Friday will be seasonably warm—but humidities will be rising Friday. Mostly sunny and warm with humidities beginning to rebound and lake breezes lowering beach temps modestly. High 85—but mid to upper 70s lakeshore.

Resurging heat and humidity brings 90s back this weekend with potential triple digit peak heat indices and dew points heading back to the upper 60s and low 70s over the weekend

This weekend will end up more than 5-deg warmer than last weekend when daytime highs held to the 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, turning breezy, hot and humid. High 91 with peak afternoon heat indices reaching 100-deg.

SUNDAY: Mixed sun yields to building clouds. Prospects for thunderstorms increase over 50% of the area. Higher storm coverage Sunday night. High Sunday 91.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Early outlook for next week

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm but with elevated humidities persisting. High 82.

TUESDAY: Clouds give way to mixed sun, cooler breezes off Lake Michigan. High 79—but low to mid 70s on area beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable temps and humidities and light lake breezes. High 83—but mid 70s beaches.