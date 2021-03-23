Skilling: Several rain events predicted for the rest of the week

Tuesday

Wet weather is upon us!

More rain may fall in three separate precipitation-bearing systems over the coming seven days than has fallen in more than a month in Chicago!

Three systems are involved in the rain predicted here. The first bears down on the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. A second and the most vigorous of the three is likely Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. And still a third is set to arrive Saturday and Saturday night.

Friday AM

It’s been dry this month here in Chicago. March 2021 has logged only 0.81″ to date. That is 48% normal going into March 23.

But the dry streak appears to be coming to an end according to a collection of model rainfall projections which cover the period from now through Sunday .

Most ambitious in precipitation production is the European Centre’s deterministic model which cranks out 2.6″ of precipitation by Sunday night.

And windy!

It also suggest a fast moving but rapidly intensifying storm system expected to lift into Illinois and Indiana with an eye-catching central pressure of 984 mb (29.06″)Thursday evening. Among the storm features forecast by the model are some potential 50-plus mph wind gusts Thursday night. That is stronger than the impressive 40-plus mph gusts expected to sweep the Chicago area Wednesday. (Wednesday will be the first of the three storm systems.)

And those rip-roaring Thursday night winds will roar into the city from the “NE”– a development sure to mightily churn Lake Michigan.

More than an inch of rain likely

The NWS’s blend of models is generating 1.55″ through Sunday and the UKMET model has 1.9″ of rain falling between now and then. Stingiest on precip is the German ICON model kicking out 0.59″ and Environmental Canada’s GEM model which still kicks out an impressive 0.92″–more than has fallen all month to date.

An average of all of those model rainfall forecasts come out to 1.47″–which surpasses the 1.43″ which has fallen at O’Hare since February 14th—more than 5 weeks ago.

What’s being predicted is a distinct change from our recent lackluster precipitation history in Chicago.

Longer Range

Check out the next two weeks’ temps offered up in 5-day increments as predicted by the NWS GFS ensemble model. While temps turn fairly cool for the season later this week and into the weekend, the longer range raw temps forecast by the NWS GEFS model for Chicago look pretty nice—in the 60s–even close to 70!

Let’s hope that’s a forecast trend which holds up!

