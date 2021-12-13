Skilling: Record breaking warm spell set for Chicago this week

Cold weather returns soon. Will there be a White Christmas? Not likely

The Chicago area is headed to an “open the windows,” record breaking December warm spell this week.

Wednesday Warmth

Wednesday’s predicted mid 60s are set to be 12-deg warmer than Tuesday and nearly 30-degrees above normal. It may well equal or surpass the 50-year-old record for Dec 15th high temp of 1971.

Wednesday’s predicted mid-60-deg high would mark the second 60-deg day to occur in Chicago to date this month.

Wednesday night will be showery, quite windy and mild through midnight. Geminids meteor shower peaks Wednesday and the best time to check to check will be between 3 a.m. and sunrise.

And while strong winds are likely to sweep the area Wednesday, it’s Wednesday night and Thursday when temps plunge that roaring winds are to sweep the area with stronger gusts potentially approaching 50 mph.

Powerful winds could gust to 50 mph as colder air rushes in Thursday. There will be mostly sunny skiies but the High of 45-deg will be more than 20-degrees colder than Wednesday’s Chicago highs.

Colder for Christmas

Markedly colder weather is to grip the area later this week into next week (i.e. Christmas week).

Winter begins officially in just over seven days — at 10 a.m. Tuesday Dec 21. Christmas week is looking moderately cold. It will be 11-deg on average colder than this week (quite a drop)–but Christmas day is looking to generate a slightly above normal high around 37 degrees.

Will there be a White Christmas?

If a big snowstorm is in Chicago’s future–it is not yet showing up on our computer models. Makes prospects for a White Christmas (1″ or more of snow on the ground Dec 25th) look bleak at this time

More on the record warmth

Two other records are in jeopardy as well as a result of the incoming mid-week Chicago warm spell: The record for warmest low temp for Dec 15 (44-1928) and possibly the record current high for Thursday Dec 16 of 60 set in 1984. (Note: The high temp would be broken in the predawn hours of Thursday morning since daytime temps Thursday will be crashing in the day’s high winds)