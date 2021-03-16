Skilling on Monday’s snow: First measurable snow in 22 days

Monday’s 1.8 inches of snow at O’Hare and 1.6 inches at Midway was the first measurable snow to fall in the city in 22 days.

That’s why it was no doubt a bit jarring to see the ground snow covered for the first time in some time.

Frank Wachowski reports seasonal snow tallies are up to 48.4 inches at O’Hare (nearly 1.5 times the normal to date of 32.9″) while Midway Airport has tallied 57.1 inches compared to the South Side site’s normal of 34.3 inches to date.

Here’s how Chicago’s snow has measured month By month this season:

October Trace (0.2″)

November 0.7″ (1.2″)

December 21.9″ (8.2″)

January 21.6″ (10.8″)

March 1.8″ (3.6″)