Skilling in Washington to discuss climate change

WGN’s Tom Skilling is in the nation’s capital Thursday to share his concerns about changes in weather patterns.



Skilling was invited by Illinois congressman Sean Casten to join in a discussion about extreme weather fueled by climate change. He joined speakers from around the country. Skilling noted the rise in temperatures and the change in lake levels as cause for concern.

Senate and house members in attendance said congress should be united in taking bold and urgent action on climate change.

