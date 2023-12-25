Temperature-wise, it’s been a Christmas for the books here in Chicago. The overnight low temp of 50 degrees has set a new record for the warmest minimum temp for a Dec. 25th, eclipsing by 4 deg the 87-year-old previous record for the lowest minimum temp for Dec. 25th —which, until Monday, had been 46-deg, set in 1936.

What a difference a year makes! Last Christmas saw us coming off two days with sub-zero temps and an inch of snow on the ground. Also, the low temp a year ago was +2 deg, which puts Monday morning’s low of 50 deg an eye-catching 48 deg warmer!

And our 59-deg official high at O’Hare (Midway recorded a Christmas Day high of 60-deg) missed by only 6-deg the record high of 65 in the extraordinary Christmas of 1982. A year ago, the high only reached 14 deg. So Monday was 45 deg warmer than Christmas a year ago.

Interestingly, both the 1982 Christmas and Monday occurred with A Strong El Niño underway in the equatorial Pacific. El Niños, which involve the warming of Pacific Ocean waters along either side of the equator from South America westward to the Date Line in the western Pacific, as well as a weakening of the low-level prevailing easterly winds which typically blow in equatorial regions of the planet — the so-called “trade winds” — most often lead to milder than average and less snowy cold seasons overall in the Midwest. (Having said that, it is worth noting that while warmer than normal overall, this doesn’t preclude arctic outbreaks nor does it exclude the potential for snowstorms. But there tend to be fewer than both. Still, it takes only one to make a mark here).

Snowfall to date is running well below normal. The month of December has produced just 0.3″ of snow — 5.6″ is normal Monday. So this month’s snowfall has been just 5% normal. Seasonal snow is at 3″ versus the normal to date of 7.6″. So snowfall for Chicago’s 2023-24 snow season to date is just 22.8% normal — i.e. not even a quarter normal to date.

While a little snow is possible on Sunday night, it doesn’t appear we have a major snow likely to occur for the remainder of December. Were the 0.3″ of snow to continue through December’s close this coming Sunday (i.e. New Year’s Eve at midnight), this December with tie for 4th least snow in 139 years of snowfall records here.

The current low winter storm system responsible for a weekend of clouds, some rain, and fog, and for the Christmas Day warmth, is located over Iowa and only crawling along. It’s tied up in a blocking pattern and therefore moving slowly. It’s likely to continue impacting Chicago’s weather pattern into Thursday with a good deal of cloudiness, modest cooling, and a few spotty light showers or sprinkles from time to time in coming days — there may even be a few snowflakes as temps cool modestly in coming days — particularly from Tuesday night into Thursday night — as a pool of cold, unstable (i.e. cloud supporting) air aloft with an upper air low-pressure system — traverses the area.

Temps, while trending lower than in recent days, are to continue above normal over the coming two weeks — though closer to historic norms in the latter portion of the coming two weeks than in recent days, which takes us into the opening week of the new year (which begins at midnight this Sunday night).

Temps this week will average just over 3-deg above normal while next week is to come in 4 to 5-deg above normal.

A disturbance is to swipe the area later Sunday, but if there’s a big winter storm in our future, it’s not yet evident on our models. That, of course, can change as newer data arrives in the days and weeks ahead. It would not at all be unexpected for the “other shoe to drop meteorologically at some point”, but if such a shift is out there, it’s not yet being modeled. I’ll keep you posted.

One other note — On this date a year ago, 53% of the Lower 48 had a cover of snow. El Niño is at work on the snowpack to date this cold season — with only 17.6% of the continental U.S. reporting snow on the ground on Monday morning. That’s just a third of the snowpack we had across the 48 contiguous states on Christmas a year ago. Also — more than 1.8 times the area of the Lower 48 saw a Christmas temp of 50-deg or higher Monday than on Dec 24, 2022. Conversely, freezing or sub-freezing temps impact only 2/3 of the area Monday morning than occurred a year ago on Christmas.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST 12/25/2023

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, rainy at times. Cooler. Low 44 toward morning — some upper 30s cooler locations west of the city.

TUESDAY: More cloudy than not and cooler, though peeks of sun through occasional cloud breaks can’t be ruled out.

Slowly falling temps — but with readings remaining above seasonal norms. High 44 — falling into the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Cloudy spells, becoming breezy and cooler. Some sprinkles—even a few possible mixed snow flurries in colder hours — especially west of Chicago. Low Tuesday night 31. High Wednesday 45.

THURSDAY: Extensive cloudiness continues, fairly windy, and although cool — temps will remain above normal for the time of year. High 43.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High Friday 42. Saturday’s high 40.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly. Some sprinkles or a bit of light rain or snow. High 378.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to cloudy. High 38.