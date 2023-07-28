It was a hot, steamy FRIDAY with high temps which made it into the low and mid 90s—with dew points as high as 80-deg at a number of locations. As I mentioned in an earlier Facebook post, the t-storms which traversed the area overnight and in Friday’s pre-dawn air tempered the heat producing capability of the air mass. We might well have hit 100-deg absent those t-storms. As it turns out. the highest temps I’ve found as of mid-afternoon across the Greater Chicago area have been 94 at Evanston and Barrington and 93 at Belmont Harbor here in Chicago and at Vernon Hills.

Dew Points of 80-degrees indicate incredibly humid air! The highest dew points we’ve logged over the years here in Chicago have been in the low 80s. So we’ve got near “TOP TIER” atmosphere moisture levels. Precipitatable water measurements, which tell us how much moisture is evaporated in a column of air reaching 30,000 ft. into the atmosphere are approaching 2″. I’ve mentioned in the past that I remember very few occasions when we’ve had precipitable water values that high in which severe weather and/or flooding hasn’t resulted.

Moisture in the atmosphere is important for a number of reasons. HIGH MOISTURE CONTENT translates to an atmosphere loaded with latent heat energy which developing storms can tap. And the incredibly high moisture content raises the specter of t-storms which may produce excessive amount of rain in addition to severe weather.

This same atmospheric set-up in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota produced 4.38″ near Hayward, WI overnight and 3.94″ at East Bethel, MN just north of Minneapolis. An average of model rainfall projections yields potential 0.60″ to 2.20″ tallies. But local 2 to 4″ totals where storms train wouldn’t be beyond this air mass’ potential. And I would point out the 9″ rain we had several weeks ago shows how very localized totals can significant exceed what models indicate.

If there’s any good news about all this, it’s the fact cooler, less humid air is on the way for the coming weekend. Delivering it will be full fetch “NNE” winds which will churn Lake Michigan—so it may be a “rough go” as the weekend proceeds for our mariners. And full fetch NNE winds tend to generate shoreline rip currents—a hazard for weekend swimmers on Chicago beaches. Peak wind gusts along Lake Michigan may top 20 mph Saturday into Sunday morning.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

TONIGHT: Initially scattered gusty t-storms will grow numerous during the evening with greater than 90% prospects for thunderstorms arriving in clusters capable of drenching and possibly flooding downpours in harder hit locations. Frequent lightning, strong gusts and hail possible in heavier storms—and the spin-up of a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Remaining humid—but with temps pulling back in the rains. Storms wind down late to a few lingering showers beyond 2am.—Low 67.

SATURDAY: Breezy, cooler and becoming less humid over time. Mixed sun with gusty north/northeast winds topping 20 mph on the Lake Michigan shoreline and over the open lake. Possible rip currents developing on area beaches. High 81—but lowering to the low 70s lakeshore areas.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a bit breezy, cooler and not as humid. Low 67.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm modestly breezy. Reduced humidities. High 81—but low to mid 70s beaches.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm but with comfortable humidities and “NE” shoreline lake breezes. High 84—but 70s beaches.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm, moderate humidities. High 87—upper 70s lakeshore.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Chance of isolated t-storms. High 89—low 80s beaches.

THURSDAY: More clouds, quite warm and more humid. Chance of a few t-storms. High 90.