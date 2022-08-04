Wednesday’s storms spring to life on this GOES (Geostationary Satellite) weather satellite animation from the CIMSS out of University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

The video has been posted by CIMSS researcher Scott Bachmeier. As reports of severe weather are reported to the National Weather Service, they’re superimposted on the satellite animation—“W” for reports of wind damage and “H” for reports of large hail.

You can see “overshooting tops” on the animation. They appear as boiling bumpy regions which appear in the cloud tops—marking particularly powerful updrafts within individual thunderstorms. Small concentric “gravity waves” can be seen propagating outward from each of the overshooting tops.

Here’s more on “gravity waves”–what they are and how they form.