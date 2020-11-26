Skies gradually improve, giving way to partial sunshine, seasonable temperatures over the long holiday weekend, but a powerful autumn storm threatens strong winds, and potentially accumulating snow early next week amid season’s coldest air Weather Blog by: WGN-TV Weather Team Posted: Nov 25, 2020 / 11:05 PM CST / Updated: Nov 25, 2020 / 11:06 PM CST CLICK TO ENLARGE Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction