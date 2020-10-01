Since 1983, is it true it’s typical to have 90-degree days in September?

Dear Tom,

Since 1983, I don’t recall a September without a 90-degree day, except for this past September. Am I correct?

Thanks,

Guy Matheson

Chicago



Dear Guy,

You are not. There are not as many Septembers with 90-degree days as you think. Dating back to 1871, the city’s long-term average for September 90s is two, but there have been many Septembers with none. In fact, since 2000, there have been seven- 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2014. In 2019, there was just one, but in 2017 there were seven, occurring consecutively from September 20-26. The most September 90s occurred in 1931 when nine were logged, and eight were recorded in 1959, 1971 and 1978. September has even logged four days with triple-digit heat, one in 1939, two in 1953 and the last one in 1960. The month’s highest temperatures were a pair of back-to-back highs of 101 on September 1-2, 1953.