Mild pattern holds through the workweek but unsettled weather to bring multiple rain chances in coming days while an early season snowstorm targets the Rockies and Northern Cascades
SOUTHERLY WINDS TRANSPORT
SIGNIFICANTLY MILDER AIR INTO THE REGION
RAINY SPELLS TO COME AND GO THIS WEEK
Early snapshot of how precipitation may lay out
- Few light showers/sprinkles are possible Tuesday evening, but the best organized rainfall is likely to arrive after midnight in Wednesday’s predawn hours and impact the Wednesday AM commute period. Rains are likely pause for a time Wednesday afternoon, then reorganize late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON TEMPS — CLIMATE PERSPECTIVE
- Tuesday afternoon temperatures to make a run at 80º for parts of the area—worth noting that only 6 years since observations began in 1871 have logged an 80+ day this late in the season.
- The last time it happened was in 1999 when the mercury reached 80 on October 28th.
UNSEASONABLY MILD, BUT UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN TAKING SHAPE
- Rain chances increase, though showers will not be continuous with distinct gaps in between
FORECAST HIGHS AND HOW MUCH ABOVE OR BELOW NORMAL
- Much above normal temperatures persist until the coming weekend
POTENTIAL TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT WEEK
- Much of the Chicago area is likely to tally more than 2” of rain in the next week — more than twice the typical 0.77” of precipitation that typically falls during this period
Source: Weather Prediction Center
While unseasonably mild weather dominates the weather scene here in the Chicago area, an early season snowstorm is taking shape and will impact the Northwest then the Northern Rockies by Tuesday. 1-2 feet may accumulate in the higher elevations of the Cascades and Northern Rockies
6-10 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK
Forecast upper-level winds/temperatures next Tuesday on Halloween
- Markedly colder pattern follows period of unseasonably mild weather — it’s set to arrive this weekend and continue into next week