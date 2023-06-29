Thursday morning starts with a round of showers and storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 a.m. for LaSalle, Grundy, Livingston, Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

The rest of the day should be partly sunny with a 50% chance of storms, strong to severe possible. High: 85. Lakeside: 76

Thursday night set to be Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & storms – mainly in the evening. Low: 70.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High: 91. Lakeside: 81

Saturday mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and storms. High: 84 Lakeside: 76

Sunday mostly cloudy, 60% chance of showers, storms possible. High: 77 Lakeside: 71