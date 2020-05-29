“Short waves” on weather maps

All Chicago-area rivers are in a falling mode this Thursday with Moderate Flooding continues on the Algonquin segment of the Fox River with Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River. All other rivers are below flood.

Showers and thunderstorms are still forecast over our area this afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way southeast across northern Illinois into Northwest Indiana (see Regional Weather radar Mosaic below). Heavy downpours in stronger storms could create localized flooding problems, as soils are saturated and rain will almost immediately produce runoff into already swollen creeks and ponds.