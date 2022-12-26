WEDNESDAY HIGH TEMPS—COLD IN RETREAT

Warmth surges back north on the winds of strong SW flow 20 to 40 mph

WEDNESDAY SET-UP

Upper-level 30,000-ft jet stream flow and low-level/surface temp distribution

Jet stream pattern buckles with deepening trough (low pressure) over the Rockies— strong 170 mph NW Jet over eastern Pacific

Ridging building over the eastern U.S., pushing the Jet stream back to the north across southern Canada

Cold arctic-source air held in position across northern Canada

Warm/mild air surges back north into the southern/ central plains

Chicago positioned in “Transitional air”—trending to mild air just to our W/SW

THREE-DAY TOTALS ENDING MONDAY MORNING

Significant lake-effect snows pummel upstate New York with 3-4 feet of snow

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO BRING HEAVY RAINS TO WEST COAST

The week ahead looks to be a wet one for the west coast, as a 170-mph jet stream will bring a stream of rain-producing short-wave impulses into the west coast region in coming days. Heaviest rains (widespread 3 to 7-inch rainfall) look to occur Tuesday and again Friday-Saturday, but substantial rains in the 1 to 3-inch range are also expected Wednesday/Thursday and next Sunday/Monday.

TUESDAY WEATHER—MILDER “THERMOMETER READINGS” BUT GUSTY SW WINDS (15-30 MPH) WILL MAKE IT “FEEL” LIKE SINGLE DIGITS INTO EARLY AFTERNOON