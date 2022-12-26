WEDNESDAY HIGH TEMPS—COLD IN RETREAT

Warmth surges back north on the winds of strong SW flow 20 to 40 mph

WEDNESDAY SET-UP

Upper-level 30,000-ft jet stream flow and low-level/surface temp distribution

  • Jet stream pattern buckles with deepening trough (low pressure) over the Rockies— strong 170 mph NW Jet over eastern Pacific
  • Ridging building over the eastern U.S., pushing the Jet stream back to the north across southern Canada
  • Cold arctic-source air held in position across northern Canada
  • Warm/mild air surges back north into the southern/ central plains
  • Chicago positioned in “Transitional air”—trending to mild air just to our W/SW

THREE-DAY TOTALS ENDING MONDAY MORNING

Significant lake-effect snows pummel upstate New York with 3-4 feet of snow

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO BRING HEAVY RAINS TO WEST COAST

The week ahead looks to be a wet one for the west coast, as a 170-mph jet stream will bring a stream of rain-producing short-wave impulses into the west coast region in coming days. Heaviest rains (widespread 3 to 7-inch rainfall) look to occur Tuesday and again Friday-Saturday, but substantial rains in the 1 to 3-inch range are also expected Wednesday/Thursday and next Sunday/Monday.

TUESDAY WEATHER—MILDER “THERMOMETER READINGS” BUT GUSTY SW WINDS (15-30 MPH) WILL MAKE IT “FEEL” LIKE SINGLE DIGITS INTO EARLY AFTERNOON

