Update on severe storms moving through far south portions of the metro area

CHICAGO — US Customs agents at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, already accustomed to seeing counterfeit jewelry and designer purses and drugs, are on the lookout for a new category of contraband — fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to officials, on Aug. 31, the shipment from China destined for an individual in Ohio arrived at the airport. Steve Bansbach with US Customs & Border protection described the latest seizure of inauthentic vaccination cards.