Update on severe storms moving through far south portions of the metro area

Severe Weather Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Radar image at 4:32 PM CDT. Image courtesy of College of DuPage.
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kankakee,
northeastern Iroquois, Newton and southern Jasper Counties through
530 PM CDT...

At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Roselawn to near Martinton. Movement was
southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
         possible.

Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Rensselaer, Watseka, Momence,
Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Limestone, St.
Anne, Sheldon, Chebanse, Goodland, Brook, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park
and Martinton.

Including the following interstates...
 I-57 between mile markers 299 and 314.
 Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News