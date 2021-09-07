Update on severe storms moving through far south portions of the metro area

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kankakee, northeastern Iroquois, Newton and southern Jasper Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roselawn to near Martinton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Rensselaer, Watseka, Momence, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Limestone, St. Anne, Sheldon, Chebanse, Goodland, Brook, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park and Martinton. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 299 and 314. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234.