Tornado watch issued just to the south/southwest of the metro area

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of parts of central and eastern Iowa portions of central and northern Illinois northeastern Missouri * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 240 PM until 900 PM CDT. ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION... * Primary threats include... Several tornadoes and a few intense tornadoes likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter likely Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to gradually increase in both coverage and intensity over the next few hours, with several intense supercell storms expected to evolve. Along with risk for damaging winds and very large hail, several tornadoes -- including the potential for a few being significant/long-track -- can be expected. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles either side of a line from 35 miles north northwest of Cedar Rapids IA to 70 miles south southeast of Quincy IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).
In the WGN coverage area this includes the counties of Lee, LaSalle, Livingston and Iroquois.