Tornado watch issued just to the south/southwest of the metro area

Severe Weather Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Outline of tornado watch # 69 with radar overlay.
 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     parts of central and eastern Iowa
     portions of central and northern Illinois
     northeastern Missouri

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 240 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION...

   * Primary threats include...
     Several tornadoes and a few intense tornadoes likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5
       inches in diameter likely
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to gradually increase in both
   coverage and intensity over the next few hours, with several intense
   supercell storms expected to evolve.  Along with risk for damaging
   winds and very large hail, several tornadoes -- including the
   potential for a few being significant/long-track -- can be expected.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles
   either side of a line from 35 miles north northwest of Cedar Rapids
   IA to 70 miles south southeast of Quincy IL. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

In the WGN coverage area this includes the counties of Lee, LaSalle, Livingston and Iroquois.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News