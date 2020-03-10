Tornado watch issued for much of northern and central Illinois

Showers and a few shallow-topped thunderstorms will be approaching the far western portions of the metro area through 11 PM. Strongest activity was moving northeast out of the Rockford area, across northern Boone county and the northwest corner of Mc Henry county. Another stronger cell will be moving across Livingston county, toward the Pontiac area. Strong, gusty winds and hail are possible with these storms.

Tornado watch #73 remains in effect and conditions also remain favorable for tornado development should stronger storms develop.