Tornado watch issued for much of northern and central Illinois

Severe Weather Updates

This was taken from the storm that produced the tornado warning in the north shore suburbs on September 11th, 2019.

Data pix.

A Tornado watch has been issued for most of central Illinois and Will, Kankakee, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties until 2 a.m.

Yellow shaded area shows counties included in tornado watch #73

Outline of tornado watch #73, with radar overlay.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northern and central Illinois
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 840 PM
     until 200 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple intense tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 60 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Low-topped arcing line of thunderstorms will spread
   rapidly east-northeast across the rest of northern and central
   Illinois through at least late evening before eventually weakening
   overnight.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 15 miles south of Decatur IL to 10
   miles northeast of Rockford IL. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).

