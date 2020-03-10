Tornado watch issued for much of northern and central Illinois

A Tornado watch has been issued for most of central Illinois and Will, Kankakee, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties until 2 a.m.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northern and central Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 840 PM until 200 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... A couple intense tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 60 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Low-topped arcing line of thunderstorms will spread rapidly east-northeast across the rest of northern and central Illinois through at least late evening before eventually weakening overnight. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles east and west of a line from 15 miles south of Decatur IL to 10 miles northeast of Rockford IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).
For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather