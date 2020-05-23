Tornado warning for northeastern Winnebago County until 4:15 PM CDT

Radar indicates that severe weather has diminished in coverage across the metro area. With the exception of northern Lake and Porter counties, there are no tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings in effect as of 5:15 PM. However, more thunderstorms have been developing across north central Illinois, generally along and west of I-39. These storms will continue to move NE at about 40 mph.

Tornado watch # 207 remains in effect until 8 PM CDT for NE Illinois. A new tornado watch has been issued east of watch #207. This covers parts of northern Indiana and extreme SW lower Michigan and is in effect until 9 PM CDT.