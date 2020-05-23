Tornado warning for northeastern Winnebago County until 4:15 PM CDT

U The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 314 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Winnebago, or 8 miles northwest of Rockford, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Rockford around 320 PM CDT. Machesney Park around 345 PM CDT. Rockton around 350 PM CDT. South Beloit and Roscoe around 355 PM CDT. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 1 and 5. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.