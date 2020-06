Strong, gusty thunderstorms moving through southern DuPage County until about 5:15 pm

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM CDT... AT 432 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM OAK BROOK TO NAPERVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NAPERVILLE, WHEATON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ADDISON, GLEN ELLYN, WESTMONT, LISLE, VILLA PARK, HINSDALE, BURR RIDGE, OAK BROOK, YORK CENTER, WOODRIDGE, DARIEN, BENSENVILLE, WARRENVILLE AND CLARENDON HILLS. THIS INCLUDES...BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

