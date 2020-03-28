Severe weather threat continues west of the metro area.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move rapidly northeast across the north and west suburbs, and this activity is likely to continue the remainder of the evening.

Tornado watch # 69 remains in effect until 9 PM CDT. Through 6 PM, there have been no reports of severe weather in northern Illinois. Two tornadoes have been reported well to the west, over central Iowa. However, atmospheric conditions remain favorable for thunderstorm development to our west and southwest as noted in the discussion below:

Discussion regarding status of ongoing tornado watch.

The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 69 continues. SUMMARY...Severe threat may increase across ww69 over the next few hours. DISCUSSION...Partial clearing is noted across much of eastern IA into northwestern IL ahead of the leading wind shift where substantial boundary-layer drying is now taking place. As a result, low-level lapse rates are steepening across this portion of the warm sector which should aid buoyancy over areas that have struggled to destabilize through late afternoon. Latest satellite imagery suggests an agitated cu field extends from northeast MO into southeast IA which may ultimately evolve into deeper updrafts and eventual supercell activity. If thunderstorms develop within this zone, tornado threat would necessarily increase as well.