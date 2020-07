Severe thunderstorms could also bring flooding rains- Latest discussion on heavy rainfall potential

MESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0492 NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD 418 PM EDT WED JUL 15 2020 AREAS AFFECTED...EASTERN IL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MO CONCERNING...HEAVY RAINFALL...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE VALID 152015Z - 160015Z SUMMARY...CLUSTERS OF STORMS PRODUCING HOURLY RAINFALL RATES OF 1.50 INCHES OR GREATER TRACKING ACROSS IL INTO MO WILL POSE A FLASH FLOOD THREAT INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. DISCUSSION...THE GOES-16 IR LOOPS SHOWS BURSTS OF COLDER CLOUD TOPS ASSOCIATED WITH STORMS EXTENDING FROM CENTRAL IL INTO CENTRAL MO, WITH TEMPERATURES OCCASIONALLY ECLIPSING -70 DEGREES C. THE STORMS ARE ALIGNED ALONG THE NORTHERN EDGE OF THE CAPE GRADIENT, LOCATED ALONG AND JUST SOUTH OF THE WARM FRONT ACROSS IL, AND JUST AHEAD OF THE COLD FRONT OVER CENTRAL MO. JUST SOUTH OF THE FRONT, SBCAPE VALUES ARE GREATER THAN 3500 J/KG PER THE MOST RECENT RAP ANALYSIS. THE STORMS ARE DEVELOPING/MOVING JUST AHEAD OF THE OLD MCV, WHICH HAS TRACKED ACROSS NORTHERN MO DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. LIFT ASSOCIATED WITH THE MCV IS EXPECTED TO MAINTAIN THE CONVECTION ACROSS IL, AND HELP TO FOSTER FURTHER DEVELOPMENT INTO CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MO DURING THE BALANCE THIS AFTERNOON. AHEAD OF THE MCV AND BETWEEN THE FRONTS, PRECIPITABLE WATER VALUES HAVE PEAKED NEAR 2.00 INCHES (AGAIN, PER THE MOST RECENT RAP ANALYSIS), WHICH IS SUPPORTED WITH NEARBY GPS PWAT VALUES. THE MOISTURE IS ALLOWING STORMS TO PRODUCE HOURLY RAINFALL RATES BETWEEN 1.50/2.00 INCHES, BASED ON THE KILX RADAR. IT SHOULD BE NOTED THAT THE 18Z KILX SOUNDINGS SHOWED A CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT OF DRY AIR IN THE MID LEVELS, SO THESE HOURLY RATES, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE BIGGER STORMS IN IL, COULD BE HAIL CONTAMINATED. FOR THE MOST PART, THE STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN FAIRLY PROGRESSIVE BETWEEN THE FRONTAL BOUNDARIES. WITH HOURLY RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN 1.50 INCHES IN THE DEEP MOISTURE PLUME, THE MOST RECENT HRRR SOLUTIONS SUGGEST THE POTENTIAL FOR LOCAL 3.00+ INCH RAINFALL AMOUNTS. THESE AMOUNTS WOULD APPROACH THREE HOUR FLASH FLOOD GUIDANCE VALUES, SO FLASH FLOODING IS CONSIDERABLE POSSIBLE ALONG THE FRONT, DESPITE THE CURRENT STORM MOTIONS. IT SHOULD BE NOTED THAT MUCH OF THE HIGH RESOLUTION GUIDANCE, INCLUDING THE MOST RECENT HRRR SOLUTIONS, ARE LAGGING REAL TIME BY AN HOUR OR TWO.

