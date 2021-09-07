Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the entire metro area until 9 PM CDT.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Northwest Indiana Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 110 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely SUMMARY...A line of thunderstorms currently developing from northern Illinois into eastern Iowa will spread across the watch area this afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds and hail will be possible with the strongest cells. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 85 miles east of Marseilles IL to 45 miles west northwest of Peoria IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).