Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the entire metro area until 9 PM CDT.

Severe Weather Updates

 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 110 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

   SUMMARY...A line of thunderstorms currently developing from northern
   Illinois into eastern Iowa will spread across the watch area this
   afternoon and early evening.  Damaging winds and hail will be
   possible with the strongest cells.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
   statute miles north and south of a line from 85 miles east of
   Marseilles IL to 45 miles west northwest of Peoria IL. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

