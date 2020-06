Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for central portions of Cook County

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 419 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT. * AT 418 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER MELROSE PARK, OR OVER FRANKLIN PARK, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, EVANSTON, SKOKIE, BERWYN, OAK PARK, PARK RIDGE, WILMETTE, MAYWOOD, MORTON GROVE, FRANKLIN PARK, WESTCHESTER, FOREST PARK, RIVER FOREST, HARWOOD HEIGHTS, ROSEMONT, LINCOLN PARK, NAVY PIER, NILES, MELROSE PARK AND BELLWOOD. THIS INCLUDES...LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, TRITON COLLEGE, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, AND WRIGLEY FIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

