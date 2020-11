Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Livingston, LaSalle, and Grundy counties- Valid until 5:45 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 434 PM CST TUE NOV 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 545 PM CST. * AT 434 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM OTTAWA TO NEAR MINONK TO NEAR MINIER, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OTTAWA, STREATOR, MORRIS, CHANNAHON, PONTIAC, MINOOKA, COAL CITY, MARSEILLES, DWIGHT, DIAMOND, SENECA, CHENOA, GARDNER, GRIDLEY, FLANAGAN, ODELL, MAZON, SOUTH STREATOR, BRACEVILLE AND GRAND RIDGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 188 AND 232. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 88 AND 120. THIS INCLUDES... GEBHARD WOODS STATE PARK, GRUNDY COUNTY SPEEDWAY AND FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINI STATE PARK, AND WILLIAM G STRATTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && LAT...LON 4075 8893 4093 8893 4093 8905 4146 8885 4146 8826 4082 8824 4075 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 2234Z 262DEG 34KT 4137 8881 4097 8898 4046 8928 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH $$

