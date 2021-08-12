Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Livingston, Ford, Kankakee, and Iroquois counties until 3 AM CDT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 213 AM CDT Thu Aug 12 2021 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Livingston County in central Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... North central Ford County in east central Illinois... Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Braidwood to near Herscher to near Pontiac, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Momence, Herscher, Clifton, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Cullom, Saunemin, Martinton, Essex, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield, Beaverville and Donovan. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 289 and 318.