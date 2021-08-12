Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Livingston, Ford, Kankakee, and Iroquois counties until 3 AM CDT.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — An 18-year-old man who admitted to authorities that he was responsible for the deadly hit-and-run of a 63-year-old woman on Sunday, July 18, has been formally charged.

Graham Weissbluth, 18, of Wilmette, faces one count of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving death or personal injuries after approval from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional charges are expected due to video evidence and witness testimony that suggests the pedestrian killed was walking in eastbound lanes of traffic before being struck by Weissbluth's vehicle.