Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana until 3 pm

Update: Quarter-inch diameter hail reported at Cedar Lake Indiana at 2:30 pm BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 224 PM CDT MON OCT 12 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT. * AT 223 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 2 MILES NORTHWEST OF CEDAR LAKE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GARY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, CROWN POINT, CHESTERTON, CEDAR LAKE, GRIFFITH, ST. JOHN, LAKE STATION, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, SOUTH HAVEN, PORTER, WINFIELD, NEW CHICAGO, BURNS HARBOR, OGDEN DUNES AND WHEELER. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, INDIANA DUNES STATE PARK, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND SOUTH SHORE RAIL CATS BASEBALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

