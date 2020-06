SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 557 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 ILC031-222307- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.W.0053.000000T0000Z-200622T2330Z/ COOK IL- 557 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS MOVED OUT OF THE AREA. THEREFORE, THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS.

