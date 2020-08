Severe thunderstorm speeding toward the Indiana…Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ford and Iroquois counties -Valid until 4:30 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 325 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... FORD COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 325 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GARDNER TO FAIRBURY TO BLOOMINGTON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WATSEKA, PAXTON, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, CLIFTON, MILFORD, ONARGA, SHELDON, CHEBANSE, CISSNA PARK, PIPER CITY, ASHKUM, BUCKLEY, MARTINTON, STOCKLAND, CRESCENT CITY, DANFORTH, MELVIN, LODA AND BEAVERVILLE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 258 AND 301. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

