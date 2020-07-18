Persistent thunderstorm complex edging closer to the Chicago Metro area…

Mesoscale Discussion 1261 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1100 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020 Areas affected...Southern WI...Northern IL Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely Valid 181600Z - 181800Z Probability of Watch Issuance...20 percent SUMMARY...Ongoing thunderstorm cluster could pose an isolated severe wind/hail risk into early this afternoon. WW issuance is currently considered unlikely. DISCUSSION...At 16Z, a persistent thunderstorm cluster is ongoing across southwest WI into northwest IL. While this system has been generally disorganized this morning, there has been some recent increase in updraft intensity along the leading edge, likely related to gradually increasing buoyancy and decreasing CINH downstream of this system. Effective shear of 25-35 kt is only marginally supportive of organized convection into southern WI/northern IL, but MLCAPE of 1500-2500 J/kg will support a threat of isolated large hail with the stronger updrafts. Some localized damaging wind is also possible, especially if a more substantial cold pool develops with time. Since this system is expected to remain on the fringe of the more favorable severe environment, watch issuance is unlikely, unless trends support evolution into a more organized forward-propagating MCS.

