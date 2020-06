New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of DuPage and Cook counties until 5:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 451 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS...CENTRAL COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 450 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM LOGAN SQUARE TO NEAR DOWNERS GROVE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, EVANSTON, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, GLEN ELLYN, WILMETTE, WESTMONT, MAYWOOD, MORTON GROVE, LISLE, VILLA PARK AND BROOKFIELD. THIS INCLUDES...BROOKFIELD ZOO, LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, TRITON COLLEGE, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

