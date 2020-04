New severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Cook County until 9:30 pm

ULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 840 PM CDT TUE APR 7 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT. * AT 839 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM ENGLEWOOD TO NEAR HOMER GLEN, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, CALUMET CITY, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, LANSING, BLUE ISLAND, DOLTON, PARK FOREST, ALSIP, MATTESON, FRANKFORT, LEMONT, MIDLOTHIAN, JUSTICE, CHATHAM, WORTH, STEGER AND FLOSSMOOR. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 339 AND 358. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 150 AND 155. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 104 AND 107. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 61 AND 74. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 61 AND 74. THIS INCLUDES...HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

