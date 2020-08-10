More storm reports just in

DuPage County- Wayne- tree down, West Chicago DuPage County Airport tree down on car
St. Charles Near Timbers Trail and Rt. 31 14 inch diameter tree split in half dropping power lines to the ground
Carpentersville -Numerous 6-inch tree limbs down , many trees uprooted
Rockford area at least 150 power poles down across the city
Portage IN Strip mall lost roof from high winds
Sugar Grove 18-inch diamter oak tree down at 4:05 pm
St. Anne Tree down
Chicago- Logan Square Tree blocking intersection of Kedzie and Logan Blvd
Cedar Lake IN 6-inch diameter tree down
Roselle -Large limbs down at 3:40 pm
Newton County IN Power lines down Wind gusts to 66 mph at Kentland at 4:23 pm
Thorton- Wind gusts to 60 mph at 4:08 pm
Glencoe Nickel size hail at 3:50 pm
Rogers Park in Chicago 70 mph wind gusts 4:125 pm some tree and branch damage
Cicero- Tree damage 4:09 pm
Naperville- Wind gusts to 60 mph at 4:23 pm
Oak Brook Wind damage small branches down Gusts to 50 mph at 3:40 pm
Rockford- Widespread tree damage at 2:45 pm – large branches and trees snapped
Midway 65 mph at 3:55 pm
O’Hare 62 mph wind gust at 3:49 pm
Ottawa large tree down, power lines down, large shed destroyed at 3:04 pm
Villa Park large tree down 3:52 pm
Manhattan- 70 mph wind gusts at 3:45 pm
Roselle 75 mph wind gust at 3:43 pm
Large trees damaged St. Charles
New Lenox- Trees bent at 75-degree angle by 50 mph+ winds at 3:45 pm
Plainfield- Large trees down , power5 out at 3:45 pm
Glen Ellyn 1 inch diameter hail at 3:43 pm
Park Forest- Wind gusts to 72 mph around 4:00 pm
Lakemoor- Trees down, power out large 8-10 inch diameter limbs up to 20 feet long down
Shorewood– Wind gusts approaching 90 mph- power out at 3:35 pm, trees down power poles bent
St. Charles- Wind gusts to 65 mph at 3:30 pm
Morris- Wind gusts tro 59 mph at 3:35 pm
DuPage- West Chicago Airport- 62 mph wind gust at 3:38 pm