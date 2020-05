BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1153 PM CDT THU MAY 14 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1215 AM CDT. * AT 1153 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WERE LOCATED…