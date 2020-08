Aurora 62 mph wind gust at 3:16 pm

South Beloit 2.22 inches of rain in 1 hour at 3:05 pm

Large 8 inch diameter limb down in Rockford on 13th Street at 3:21 pm

Power pole down and power out, large tree down across the road in Rockford at 3:24 pm

Flooding in Shorewood at 3:20 pm

DeKalb- Numerous trees and power lines down at 3:05 pm