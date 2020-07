Mesoscale Discussion 1236 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0535 PM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020 Areas affected...Illinois and far eastern Missouri Concerning...Tornado Watch 373...374... Valid 152235Z - 160000Z The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 373, 374 continues. SUMMARY...Severe weather will remain likely across WW373 and 374 into this evening. All modes of severe weather including a few tornadoes will be possible. A small downstream watch may be needed…