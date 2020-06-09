Latest storm reports

Severe thunderstorms, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have moved into the Chicago area.

O’Hare Airport reported a wind gust to 60 mph at 3:25 pm and Midway Airport logged a wind gust to 62 mph at 3:23 pm.

Wind gusts to 58 mph were clocked at Lowell, Indiana at 2:59 pm.

High winds produced tree damage at Oak Lawn, Bridgeview, and Kirkland in DeKalb County as severe thunderstorms hit those areas.

Trees reported down in Hometown, along with some shingle damage at 3:40 pm.

Tree damage at Oak Park 3:10 pm- tree lying across road.

Storm damage-trees and power lines also occurred in the Rockford area and near Fairdale in Ogle County around 3pm.

Rosemont- 74 mph wind gust at 3:31 pm

Machesney Park in Winnebago County- 0.97 inches of rain fell in about 45 minutes ending sat 3:45 pm

Island Lake Tree down at 3:46 pm

Chicago- Tree down near Belmont and Cragin at 3:15 pm

Burbank at 3:06 pm Trees uprooted or snapped- roof damage

Loves Park Winnebago County 1.09 inches of rain in about 1 hour. Some minor street flooding.

Arlington Heights- 10 inch diameter tree ddown near Arlington Heights Road and Central around 3:30 pm

Streamwood- 12 inch diameter tree snapped around 3:20 pm.