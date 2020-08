High wind warning issued through 7:00 pm for much of the Chicago area…Severe thunderstorm threat ends as storms have passed on to the east.. but high winds continue in the wake of the storms.

WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DE KALB-KANE-DUPAGE- LA SALLE-KENDALL-GRUNDY-KANKAKEE-LIVINGSTON-NORTHERN COOK- CENTRAL COOK-SOUTHERN COOK-NORTHERN WILL-SOUTHERN WILL- EASTERN WILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, BUFFALO GROVE, MUNDELEIN, GURNEE, ROCHELLE, OREGON, BYRON, DIXON, DEKALB, SYCAMORE, AURORA, ELGIN, NAPERVILLE, WHEATON, DOWNERS GROVE, LOMBARD, CAROL STREAM, OTTAWA, STREATOR, LA SALLE, MENDOTA, MARSEILLES, OSWEGO, YORKVILLE, PLANO, MORRIS, COAL CITY, MINOOKA, KANKAKEE, BOURBONNAIS, BRADLEY, PONTIAC, DWIGHT, FAIRBURY, EVANSTON, DES PLAINES, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, NORTHBROOK, CHICAGO, CICERO, OAK LAWN, OAK PARK, LA GRANGE, CALUMET CITY, OAK FOREST, LEMONT, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, JOLIET, BOLINGBROOK, PLAINFIELD, MOKENA, CHANNAHON, MANHATTAN, WILMINGTON, CRETE, PEOTONE, AND BEECHER 423 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...GUSTING TO 55 TO 65 MPH. * IMPACTS...THESE STRONG WINDS AFTER RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL MAY DOWN TREES AND POWERLINES, IN ADDITION TO MAKING TRAVEL IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES HAZARDOUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.

