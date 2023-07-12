The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Tornado Watch for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois until 10 p.m. In Northwest Indiana, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for La Porte County, Indiana until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Severe weather rolled through Northern Illinois for a few hours Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Tornado Warnings were issued for most of Northern Illinois, including Cook County, and Northwest Indiana on Wednesday. Also, Tornado Watches and Flood Advisories were also issued Wednesday evening.

Below are pictures submitted by viewers in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana:

McDonald Road just west of Randall Rd in Elgin (Photo Courtesy of Pete Potempa)

Elgin (Courtesy of Karen McGowan Kowalczyk)

Photo of severe weather at Terminal 2 of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. (Photo courtesy of Ashley Biess)

Storm damage in Streamwood, Illinois located near Irving Park Road and Barrington Road (Photos courtesy of Zander Tinerella)

Possible tornado damage in Des Plaines. (Provided/Chuck Crimaldi)

Tornado near Campton Hills (Provided/Chris Samorian)

In South Elgin in Kane County, emergency management officials reported several large trees down and damages to homes.

Near Huntley, there are reports of trees down and damages to home near Algonquin and Reed Roads.

Trained weather spotters have reported uprooted trees and roofs blown off near Joliet Road and LaGrange Road in Countryside.

Storm damage from possible tornado at Joliet Ave & Lawndale in McCook @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SiaaIYGh5l — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) July 12, 2023

More storm damage in Countryside on Hillsdale near Willow Springs Rd @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/WYN0m9VI6e — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) July 13, 2023

This home sustained significant damage to the roof. The owner wasn’t home at the time, I’m told. He climbed thru the window to get inside the home and look for his cat. Family members and coworkers on scene with chainsaws, helping clean around the home now. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BdYSOppRJq — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) July 13, 2023

Trees down, homes damaged in Indian Head Park, IL. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Xk5PIbWDnY — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 13, 2023

Clouds over #Chicago. For the latest on storm warnings check @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/voCfSlM4qV — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) July 13, 2023

At the Fox Bend Golf Course in Oswego in Kendall County, there are reports of a six inch tree limb down.

A ground stop was issued Wednesday at both Midway and O’Hare due to the storms, according to the FAA. Tornadoes on the ground were reported near both airports. Kevin Bargnes, the director of communications for O’Hare, said there are no reports of damage.

Brett Borchardt, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service, confirmed that multiple tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area, though it is too early to tell just how many.

Borchardt says the NWS assessing the damage across the area to determine which localities were worse hit. The surveying of damage will likely take days.

“This is a relatively rare event for our area, especially in the month of July,” Borchardt said. “A lot of unique things had to come together and it’s one of those situations that we really couldn’t see until it was just coming to together. A lot of dominos really have to fall in the wrong direction.”

The severe weather season typically peaks from May to August, Borchardt added.

“We’re really in the heart of the severe weather season,” Borchardt noted, adding that severe weather can strike at anytime in the Chicago area.

Though the months of May and June were considered dry, Borchardt said the drought did not have any impact on Wednesday’s severe weather.

“It just shows that the city of Chicago is not immune to tornadoes,” Borchardt said. “The skyscrapers don’t stop tornadoes. Severe weather can really strike anywhere, no matter the time of day, time of night, time of year.”

No severe injuries have been reported.

The video below shows a tornado near the Sam’s Club on Randall Road in Elgin: Video Courtesy Heather Mikos

The video below shows a tornado near the intersection of McDonald Road and Randall Road in South Elgin: Video Courtesy Pete Potempa

The video below shows a storm moving through Westchester from the Chicago Highlands Golf Club: Video Courtesy Paul Schlimm

The video below shows a tornado moving through Campton Hills: Video Courtesy Network Video Productions

The National Weather Service says a tornado has touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport following warnings of severe weather for the city: Video courtesy of Ashley Biess

Video below shows a possible tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport: Video Courtesy from WGN’s Jewell Hillery.

