Dangerous thunderstorm complex-derecho- now bearing down on the immediate Chicago area..Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lake IL, Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Cook counties, including the City of Chicago- Valid until 3:45 pm

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 256 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 345 PM CDT. * AT 254 PM CDT, A LINE OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE FROM ROCKFORD TO MENDOTA, MOVING EAST AT 75 MPH. THIS IS A VERY DANGEROUS STORM! HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. THIS STORM HAS A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE ACROSS WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, AURORA, JOLIET, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, WAUKEGAN, CICERO, HAMMOND, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN AND MOUNT PROSPECT. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 233 AND 294. I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 303 AND 358. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 123 AND 155. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 121 AND 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 107. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 74. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 29. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 74. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 30. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 2. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, SEATGEEK STADIUM, TRITON COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, UNIVERSITY OF ST. FRANCIS, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, CHAIN O LAKES STATE PARK, CHANNAHON STATE PARK, CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY...ROUTE 66 RACEWAY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, GREAT LAKES NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, HARPER COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, JOLIET JUNIOR COLLEGE, JOLIET SLAMMERS BASEBALL, KANKAKEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, KANKAKEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND SPEEDWAY, KANKAKEE RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE COUNTY IL FAIRGROUNDS, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE, LEWIS UNIVERSITY, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, OLIVET NAZARINE UNIVERSITY, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SIX FLAGS GREAT AMERICA, SOLDIER FIELD, SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, GUARANTEED RATE FIELD...IL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, WHEATON COLLEGE, WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY, MUSEUM CAMPUS, NORTHERLY ISLAND, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

