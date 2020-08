Dangerous thunderstorm complex- a derecho- continues to speed east at 65 mph toward the Chicago area. Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for Kendall, Grundy, Kane and McHenry counties- Valid until 4pm.

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 224 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 400 PM CDT. * AT 224 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM WARREN TO NEAR GERMAN VALLEY TO NEAR PRINCETON TO NEAR WILLIAMSFIELD, MOVING EAST AT 65 MPH. THESE ARE VERY DANGEROUS STORMS. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...AUTOMATED WIND MEASUREMENTS. THIS STORM HAS A HISTORY OF PRODUCING MEASURED WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 80 MPH! IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, JOLIET, ELGIN, BARTLETT, CRYSTAL LAKE, PLAINFIELD, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, WEST CHICAGO, MCHENRY, BATAVIA, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, GENEVA, YORKVILLE, MORRIS AND CHANNAHON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 219 AND 234. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 104 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 102 AND 120. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 32 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES... AURORA UNIVERSITY, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, GEBHARD WOODS STATE PARK, GRUNDY COUNTY SPEEDWAY AND FAIRGROUNDS, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE, MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND WILLIAM G STRATTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THESE STORMS HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

