Confirmed tornado tracking east across southern Livingston County, Tornado Warning there until 5:30 p.m.

CHICAGO — Weather spotters confirmed a tornado has been spotted in southern Livingston County Wednesday, as the area remains under a Tornado Warning until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago said weather spotters confirmed a tornado near Chenoa, about seven miles west of Fairbury, moving east at 35 mph around 4:30 Wednesday.

Anyone in the southeast Livingston County is advised to seek shelter immediately. They should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, and avoid windows. Anyone caught outside should move to the closest shelter to protect themselves from debris.

According to the NWS, flying debris will be dangerous for those caught outside and tree damage is likely. They estimate the tornado will be near Fairbury around 4:40 p.m., Forrest around 4:50 p.m. and Chatsworth around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.