Broken line of storms advancing toward Northeast Illinois; new watch to be issued shortly

Radar shows a broken line of pre-frontal thunderstorms extending across northwest and west central Illinois. This line is moving east and will likely impact the Chicago area this evening.

SUMMARY...New Tornado watch will be issued across much of northern/central Illinois by 02z. DISCUSSION...Strong cyclone is maturing across the upper Midwest this evening with surface low expected to slow its northeast movement across northeast IA over the next several hours. This will allow southwesterly flow/drying to surge northeast across IL and thunderstorms will likely continue along the demarcation of this drying. Farther north, a well-defined warm front (lake reinforced) currently extends across southern Cook-De Kalb-Stephenson Counties. With northeasterly flow off of Lake MI this boundary may struggle to advance north near the lake. 00z sounding from ILX continues to support supercells with favorably strong shear and modest buoyancy, though some inhibition remains just above 850mb. Even so, surface-based supercell threat continues across the warm sector along with some tornado threat. For these reasons a new tornado watch will be issued before 02z expiration of ww69.