Broken line of storms advancing toward Northeast Illinois; new watch to be issued shortly

Severe Weather Updates

Radar shows a broken line of pre-frontal thunderstorms extending across northwest and west central Illinois. This line is moving east and will likely impact the Chicago area this evening. 

SUMMARY...New Tornado watch will be issued across much of
   northern/central Illinois by 02z.

   DISCUSSION...Strong cyclone is maturing across the upper Midwest
   this evening with surface low expected to slow its northeast
   movement across northeast IA over the next several hours. This will
   allow southwesterly flow/drying to surge northeast across IL and
   thunderstorms will likely continue along the demarcation of this
   drying. Farther north, a well-defined warm front (lake reinforced)
   currently extends across southern Cook-De Kalb-Stephenson Counties.
   With northeasterly flow off of Lake MI this boundary may struggle to
   advance north near the lake. 00z sounding from ILX continues to
   support supercells with favorably strong shear and modest buoyancy,
   though some inhibition remains just above 850mb. Even so,
   surface-based supercell threat continues across the warm sector
   along with some tornado threat. For these reasons a new tornado
   watch will be issued before 02z expiration of ww69.

