Severe weather threatens the South; Skilling says Chicago could see powerful winds, lakeshore floor

A major severe weather outbreak threatens a wide swath of the South and Southeast in coming days. It’s part of a mammoth spring storm which is going to impact the Chicago area with powerful winds, lakeshore flooding and wind-driven rains.

Residents of the South north to the Ohio Valley are on alert for the potential of severe weather which could include several long path tornadoes.

It’s rare for the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) to issue a ‘HIGH RISK” for severe storms, yet that’s the case today. I note meteorologist Noah Bergrenogf WPSDLocal6 in Paducah, KY reports this is the first HIGH RISK to be issued by the Storm Prediction Center in March since 2012. And it is the first HIGH RISK to be issued anywhere in the Lower 48 since March 20, 2019.

This underscores the rarity of the developing weather situation.

Little wonder for the concern when you examine the meteorological set up. It features the northward rush of warm, very moist and buoyant air out of the Gulf of Mexico. And slicing through the region at jet stream level are powerhouse upper winds which threaten to twist and rotate the rising air there into super cellular t-storms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes.

Follow the situation on satellite and radar in real time: