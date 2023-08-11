Atmosphere is conducive for scattered severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Most of the Chicago area in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms—GRAPHICS BELOW SHOW: Probability of damaging thunderstorm winds (58 mph+) or wind gusts of 50 knots or higher within 25 miles of a point. And probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point:

A well-organized and long-lived complex of storms produced widespread severe wind damage across Iowa, northern Illinois, and northern Indiana during the day on Monday, August 10.

Much of this severe wind was significant (75+ mph winds) resulting in many downed trees, several toppled-over semi trucks, and many communities receiving at least some minor structural damage. Within the broader area of severe winds, 15 tornadoes were confirmed across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. CONTINUE READING

Authorities say the flooding is expected to continue until at least Friday. Major roads re likely to be closed for days. CONTINUE READING

Major differences in air pressure drove unusually strong trade winds that fanned the destructive flames, according to meteorologists: CONTINUE READING