Severe weather threat diminishing, with heavy rainfall and flooding now the primary concern-Flood advisory issued for portions of Cook and Lake County, Indiana until 10:45 pm.

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 749 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 1045 PM CDT. * AT 747 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN FROM THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO THE AREA. RAINFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IN LESS THAN ONE HOUR HAVE BEEN OBSERVED WITH THESE THUNDERSTORMS. MUCH OF THIS AREA ALSO RECEIVED HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HAMMOND, GARY, TINLEY PARK, CALUMET CITY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, LANSING, HIGHLAND, BLUE ISLAND, MUNSTER, DOLTON, PARK FOREST, MATTESON, FRANKFORT, GRIFFITH AND ST. JOHN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING.

